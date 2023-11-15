Feeding America distribution set for Marquette County Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Feeding America is distributing food to those in need of food assistance in Marquette.

The pantry is located at the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Distribution is set to begin at noon Eastern time. For those who are unable to attend, and send someone to pick up food in their place as a stand-in, that person must provide the name, address, and household size of any other family you are picking up for.

Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles as the pantry is a drive-thru event.

