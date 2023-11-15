Feeding America distribution set for Marquette County Wednesday

Feeding America is distributing food within the city of Marquette on Wednesday to those in need of food assistance.
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Feeding America is distributing food to those in need of food assistance in Marquette.

The pantry is located at the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Distribution is set to begin at noon Eastern time. For those who are unable to attend, and send someone to pick up food in their place as a stand-in, that person must provide the name, address, and household size of any other family you are picking up for.

Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicles as the pantry is a drive-thru event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
UPDATE: State AG’s office to review deadly downtown Houghton shooting
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
windy
A gusty day with warm pattern continuing
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor
Michigan Tech hockey coach Joe Shawhan agreed to a three-year contract extension in April 2021.
Michigan Tech concludes review of mental abuse claims against head hockey coach Joe Shawhan

Latest News

Feeding America is distributing food within the city of Marquette on Wednesday to those in need...
Feeding America prepares to visit Marquette County
This Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m., shoppers will flood Iron Mountain’s downtown for exclusive...
Downtown Iron Mountain to host Girl’s Night Out
Rep. Jenn Hill visited the school to deliver a special tribute congratulating the school on...
Norway Elementary School recognized for national award
The Kwik Trip store in Kingsford held an opening ceremony for its new locations in Dickinson...
Kingsford Kwik Trip hosts opening ceremony for new stores