Early screening and knowing risk factors key when treating lung cancer

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson talks with a pulmonologist with UP Health System in recognition of lung cancer & COPD Awareness month
Progress has been made over the years in detecting and treating lung cancer early through screenings and therapy
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The message from Dr. Karulf on lung cancer is clear: know your risks, talk with your doctor, and screen early.

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson spoke with Dr. Karulf on your TV6 Morning News about what you need to know in detecting and treating lung cancer.

