Downtown Iron Mountain to host Girl’s Night Out

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Black Friday is coming to Iron Mountain early.

This Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m., shoppers will flood Iron Mountain’s downtown for exclusive discounts and gifts offered by local businesses.

Downtown Development Authority Event Coordinator Kenzie Williamsen says she loves the busy atmosphere Girl’s Night Out brings to downtown Iron Mountain.

“My favorite thing about Girl’s Night Out is seeing that many people downtown at once,” said Williamsen. “Anywhere you turn, you just see groups of ladies walking around and it’s just this really magical feeling at night before the holidays.”

Linnea & Kristine, a floral and gift shop, has been a part of Girl’s Night Out since its beginning. This year it’s sponsoring the event as well. Co-owner Linnea Marchetti says what she loves the most is the vibe Girl’s Night Out brings to downtown.

“Probably just the amount of people who come through and the fun of it,” said Marchetti. “There’s a lot of fun and everybody’s relaxed and enjoying their time downtown.”

She says she is proud to help some of the newer businesses.

“I’m pretty proud of what we’ve done over the years, and we’ve been probably one of the longer ones on the block. There’s a lot of new businesses now and we like to promote that too. It just makes us feel good.”

The wine bar Oddfellows is holding an afterparty for the event from s7 to 9 p.m., featuring giveaways and live music.

