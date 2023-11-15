Downtown Iron Mountain to host Girl’s Night Out

This Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m., shoppers will flood Iron Mountain’s downtown for exclusive discounts and gifts offered by local businesses.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Black Friday is coming to Iron Mountain early.

This Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m., shoppers will flood Iron Mountain’s downtown for exclusive discounts and gifts offered by local businesses.

Downtown Development Authority Event Coordinator Kenzie Williamsen says she loves the busy atmosphere Girl’s Night Out brings to downtown Iron Mountain.

“My favorite thing about Girl’s Night Out is seeing that many people downtown at once,” said Williamsen. “Anywhere you turn, you just see groups of ladies walking around and it’s just this really magical feeling at night before the holidays.”

Linnea & Kristine, a floral and gift shop, has been a part of Girl’s Night Out since its beginning. This year it’s sponsoring the event as well. Co-owner Linnea Marchetti says what she loves the most is the vibe Girl’s Night Out brings to downtown.

“Probably just the amount of people who come through and the fun of it,” said Marchetti. “There’s a lot of fun and everybody’s relaxed and enjoying their time downtown.”

She says she is proud to help some of the newer businesses.

“I’m pretty proud of what we’ve done over the years, and we’ve been probably one of the longer ones on the block. There’s a lot of new businesses now and we like to promote that too. It just makes us feel good.”

The wine bar Oddfellows is holding an afterparty for the event from s7 to 9 p.m., featuring giveaways and live music.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
UPDATE: State AG’s office to review deadly downtown Houghton shooting
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Nirvana, Lume and Higher Love will now reopen after a temporary restraining order was lifted...
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries plan to reopen after temporary restraining order lifts
Joseph Halder
Man arrested for arson after third structure fire in Chippewa County
windy
A gusty day with warm pattern continuing

Latest News

Rep. Jenn Hill visited the school to deliver a special tribute congratulating the school on...
Norway Elementary School recognized for national award
The Kwik Trip store in Kingsford held an opening ceremony for its new locations in Dickinson...
Kingsford Kwik Trip hosts opening ceremony for new stores
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: How to shop small in Baraga County this holiday season
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: How to shop small in Baraga County this holiday season