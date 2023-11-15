Court ruling allows Menominee marijuana dispensaries to remain open

Marijuana and money
Marijuana and money(Pixabay)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A court decision Wednesday officially dissolved a temporary restraining order that temporarily closed three cannabis retailers in Menominee earlier this month.

The ruling by Menominee County Circuit Court Judge Mary Barglind allows Higher Love, Lume and Nirvana to continue operating stores in Menominee. As TV6 reported, they had been closed from Nov. 3-13 under a previous decision.

“We applaud the judge for the decision that allows Lume to stay open and gives some peace of mind to Lume employees,” said Kevin Blair, Lume’s attorney, in a statement.

Rize and The Fire Station were able to remain open as they were the two marijuana retailers originally granted permits by the city. Menominee has faced a wave of lawsuits over how it decided to expand its number of licenses.

The temporary restraining order that closed the cannabis companies went into effect Nov. 3. On Monday, Barglind allowed the stores to reopen in response to a motion filed by the city of Menominee asking her to clarify her Nov. 3 order.

TV6′s Justin Van’t Hof was in court Wednesday. This developing story will be updated with more reaction to the ruling.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
UPDATE: State AG’s office to review deadly downtown Houghton shooting
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
MSHDA logo
Deadline to apply for Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund approaching
windy
A gusty day with warm pattern continuing
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor

Latest News

Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center.
Beaumier UP Heritage Center to open Extraordinary Women of the UP exhibit
2022 Global Fair Trade Market
Messiah Lutheran Church to host annual Global Fair Trade Market
FILE - Christine Geiger cuts a customer's hair at her salon, July 12, 2023, in Traverse City,...
Discrimination charge filed against Michigan salon after owner’s comments on gender identity
Wisconsin DNR
No charges to be filed against hunter who shot cougar in Buffalo County