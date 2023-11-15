Beaumier UP Heritage Center to open Extraordinary Women of the UP exhibit

Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center.
Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center is celebrating extraordinary women.

The center received an $8,500 grant from Michigan Humanities to create a traveling exhibit called Extraordinary Women in the Upper Peninsula. It will feature women who have made a regional, national, or even international impact through their work in fields like politics, science, and human rights.

The Beaumier Center says it’s excited to show people the women who have shaped the U.P.

“We just want to highlight these extraordinary women who have done amazing things, who came from the U.P., and the legacies they’ve left behind,” said Daniel Truckey, Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center director. “We just feel it’s important for the public, and in particular school children, to learn more about them.”

You can check out the exhibit at the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center starting in March. After that, the exhibit will travel to any schools or libraries that want to showcase U.P. women’s history.

