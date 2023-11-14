WATCH: Menominee cannabis dispensaries reopen after judge lifts temporary restraining order

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, we take a look at updates on closed Menominee Marijuana businesses, a new ice rink at a Manistique Park, a shelter looking for donations for an injured dog and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Nov. 13, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page, the TV6 & Fox UP YouTube Channel or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.