WATCH: Menominee cannabis dispensaries reopen after judge lifts temporary restraining order

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, we take a look at updates on closed Menominee Marijuana businesses, a new ice rink at a Manistique Park, a shelter looking for donations for an injured dog and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Nov. 13, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page, the TV6 & Fox UP YouTube Channel or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
Joseph Halder
Man arrested for arson after third structure fire in Chippewa County
Pickford man pleads guilty to making violent, antisemitic threats
The properties are the Jutila Center, the Old Main building on Quincy Street, and three vacant...
Former Finlandia University properties up for absolute auction
windy
Gusty early week and warmer stretch

Latest News

Those who attended the training were certified in seizure first aid
Northern Michigan University hosts Seizure Recognition and First Aid Training
If you plan on shipping something for the holidays, time is running out.
Holiday shipping deadlines are approaching
Marquette City Commission Organizational Meeting
Marquette City Commission selects Sally Davis as Mayor, Jessica Hanley named Mayor Pro-Tem
The Northern Exposure art exhibition is celebrating its 30th year at Escanaba’s Bonifas Arts...
Northern Exposure exhibit celebrates 30 years
Manistique is getting a new outdoor ice rink.
New outdoor ice rink coming to Manistique