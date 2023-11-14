UPSSA releases ALL-UP volleyball team

Calumet and Forest Park were named teams of the year.
Calumet wins regional final
Calumet wins regional final(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association released its ALL-U.P. volleyball team selections Monday.

Kingsford’s Maddy Kreider was selected as this year’s Ms. Volleyball. Coach of the Year was awarded to Kate Bonacorsi from Calumet for Divisions 1-3 and Jackson Miller from Stephenson for Division 4. The rest of the selections and awards are listed below:

Special Awards

Ms. Volleyball: Maddy Kreider, Kingsford

D 1-3 Offensive Player of the Year: Ella Schuetter, Manistique

D 1-3 Defensive Player of the Year: Maddy Kreider, Kingsford

D-4 Offensive Player of the Year: Ema Stepien, Crystal Falls Forest Park

D-4 Defensive Player of the Year: Elisa Rizzoli, Newberry

D 1-3 Team of the Year: Calumet

D-4 Team of the Year: Crystal Falls Forest Park

D 1-3 Coach of the Year: Kate Bonacorsi, Calumet

D-4 Coach of the Year: Jackson Miller, Stephenson

Dream Team

Laina Kariniemi, Calumet, Sr.

Allie Bjorn, Calumet, Jr.

Ella Schuetter, Manistique, Sr.

Ema Stepien, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Sr.

Ava Fisher, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Soph.

Maddy Kreider, Kingsford, Jr.

Jaylee Dellies, Marquette, Jr.

Elisa Rizzoli, Newberry, Sr.

Emma Jones, Manistique, Sr.

Mia Hauser, Stephenson, Sr.

Danika Shamion, West Iron County, Sr.

Division 1-3 First Team

Brynn Arko, Houghton, Sr.

Marisa Hird, Negaunee, Sr.

Brielle Kero, Hancock, Sr.

Ava Maki, Marquette, Jr.

Kaeda Rajala, Jeffers, Sr.

Jackie Kiilunen, Calumet, Jr.

Leah Goudreau, Manistique, Jr.

Kailey Sundquist, Kingsford, Jr.

Brooke Koskela, Hancock, Jr.

Lucy Huskey, Sault Ste. Marie, Sr

Division 1-3 Second Team

Ashley Bell, Negaunee, Sr.

Andrea Cerma, Escanaba, Sr.

Sara Johnson, Jeffers, Sr.

Ellery Nash, Kingsford, Jr.

Clea Ollanketo, Houghton, Sr.

Lauren Zawada, Bark River-Harris, Sr.

Laney Johnson, Houghton, Jr.

Caitlyn Storm, Calumet, Sr.

Maddie Torola, Calumet, Jr.

Alyssa Larson, Kingsford, Jr.

Danielle Lund, Manistique, Jr.

Division 4 First Team

Bree Delich, Ironwood, Jr.

Klaire Kwiatkowski, Rudyard, Sr.

Lily Kwiatkowski, Rudyard, Soph.

Leah Feldhausen, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Sr.

Samantha Kedsch, Carney-Nadeau, Sr.

Kayla Swanson, Stephenson, Sr.

Charlie Larson, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Sr.

Mattie Prestin, Stephenson, Sr.

Alice Hancock, Superior Central, Sr.

Noelle Grace, Wakefield-Marenisco, Soph.

Division 4 Second Team

Mia Hemmer, Ishpeming, Soph.

Amelia Shanely, Newberry, Jr.

Audrey Franz, Forest Park, Jr.

Sonja Kiviniemi, Ishpeming, Jr.

Abi Codere, Lake Linden-Hubbell, Sr.

Audra Pawlak, Ironwood, Jr.

Bailey Corcoran, Munising, Jr.

Addison Schroeder, Newberry, Jr.

Jillian Fraser, St. Ignace, Jr.

Makenna Hendrickson, Baraga, Sr.

Chloe May, Maplewood Baptist, Sr.

Irelynd McGeshick, Ewen-Trout Creek, Soph.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
UPDATE: Victim’s age released in deadly downtown Houghton shooting
Nirvana, Lume and Higher Love will now reopen after a temporary restraining order was lifted...
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries plan to reopen after temporary restraining order lifts
Joseph Halder
Man arrested for arson after third structure fire in Chippewa County
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
windy
A gusty day with warm pattern continuing

Latest News

NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
Week 11 NFL Action on TV6 & FOX UP
Michigan Tech completes review of hockey coach, NMU women's soccer lands No. 2 seed in NCAA...
Michigan Tech completes review of hockey coach, NMU women's soccer lands No. 2 seed in NCAA Tourney
The NMU women's soccer team won the GLIAC Championship for the first time in program history,...
After first GLIAC Championship, NMU women’s soccer team learns NCAA Regional Tournament opponent
Join TV6's Keegan Cooper LIVE from Marquette with the NMU women's soccer team as they wait to...
LIVE with NMU women's soccer ahead of NCAA selection show