UPSSA releases ALL-UP volleyball team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association released its ALL-U.P. volleyball team selections Monday.

Kingsford’s Maddy Kreider was selected as this year’s Ms. Volleyball. Coach of the Year was awarded to Kate Bonacorsi from Calumet for Divisions 1-3 and Jackson Miller from Stephenson for Division 4. The rest of the selections and awards are listed below:

Special Awards

Ms. Volleyball: Maddy Kreider, Kingsford

D 1-3 Offensive Player of the Year: Ella Schuetter, Manistique

D 1-3 Defensive Player of the Year: Maddy Kreider, Kingsford

D-4 Offensive Player of the Year: Ema Stepien, Crystal Falls Forest Park

D-4 Defensive Player of the Year: Elisa Rizzoli, Newberry

D 1-3 Team of the Year: Calumet

D-4 Team of the Year: Crystal Falls Forest Park

D 1-3 Coach of the Year: Kate Bonacorsi, Calumet

D-4 Coach of the Year: Jackson Miller, Stephenson

Dream Team

Laina Kariniemi, Calumet, Sr.

Allie Bjorn, Calumet, Jr.

Ella Schuetter, Manistique, Sr.

Ema Stepien, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Sr.

Ava Fisher, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Soph.

Maddy Kreider, Kingsford, Jr.

Jaylee Dellies, Marquette, Jr.

Elisa Rizzoli, Newberry, Sr.

Emma Jones, Manistique, Sr.

Mia Hauser, Stephenson, Sr.

Danika Shamion, West Iron County, Sr.

Division 1-3 First Team

Brynn Arko, Houghton, Sr.

Marisa Hird, Negaunee, Sr.

Brielle Kero, Hancock, Sr.

Ava Maki, Marquette, Jr.

Kaeda Rajala, Jeffers, Sr.

Jackie Kiilunen, Calumet, Jr.

Leah Goudreau, Manistique, Jr.

Kailey Sundquist, Kingsford, Jr.

Brooke Koskela, Hancock, Jr.

Lucy Huskey, Sault Ste. Marie, Sr

Division 1-3 Second Team

Ashley Bell, Negaunee, Sr.

Andrea Cerma, Escanaba, Sr.

Sara Johnson, Jeffers, Sr.

Ellery Nash, Kingsford, Jr.

Clea Ollanketo, Houghton, Sr.

Lauren Zawada, Bark River-Harris, Sr.

Laney Johnson, Houghton, Jr.

Caitlyn Storm, Calumet, Sr.

Maddie Torola, Calumet, Jr.

Alyssa Larson, Kingsford, Jr.

Danielle Lund, Manistique, Jr.

Division 4 First Team

Bree Delich, Ironwood, Jr.

Klaire Kwiatkowski, Rudyard, Sr.

Lily Kwiatkowski, Rudyard, Soph.

Leah Feldhausen, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Sr.

Samantha Kedsch, Carney-Nadeau, Sr.

Kayla Swanson, Stephenson, Sr.

Charlie Larson, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Sr.

Mattie Prestin, Stephenson, Sr.

Alice Hancock, Superior Central, Sr.

Noelle Grace, Wakefield-Marenisco, Soph.

Division 4 Second Team

Mia Hemmer, Ishpeming, Soph.

Amelia Shanely, Newberry, Jr.

Audrey Franz, Forest Park, Jr.

Sonja Kiviniemi, Ishpeming, Jr.

Abi Codere, Lake Linden-Hubbell, Sr.

Audra Pawlak, Ironwood, Jr.

Bailey Corcoran, Munising, Jr.

Addison Schroeder, Newberry, Jr.

Jillian Fraser, St. Ignace, Jr.

Makenna Hendrickson, Baraga, Sr.

Chloe May, Maplewood Baptist, Sr.

Irelynd McGeshick, Ewen-Trout Creek, Soph.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.