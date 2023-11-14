The UPside - Eva Carlson & Pam Miller

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community. Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our UPside report. This week’s UPsiders are Eva Carlson and Pam Miller.

Eva Carlson and Pam Miller have created an archive room at the Felch Community Center showcasing the history of Breen, Felch, and West Branch Townships.

It started as a social media page to share historical and present-day information and evolved into asking for a cabinet to show items, which turned into an entire room. There are binders filled with news articles dating back to the 1800s along with wedding photos, obituaries, and sports articles, as well as many other historical items from the area.

If you’re interested in seeing the room for yourself, the room is open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday during the Felch Community Center lunch times. You can also join the Facebook group Tri-Township Preservation Club.

Taking the time to collect, organize and display historical items from Breen, Felch, and West Branch townships, helps keep the history alive. That is why Eva Carlson and Pam Miller are this week’s UPsiders, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

