Torch Lake Knights of Columbus ‘Turn on the Heat’ with Little Brothers firewood fundraiser

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Torch Lake Knights of Columbus will be holding their annual Turn on the Heat fundraiser later this week.

The organization will set up in Louie’s Fresh Market in Lake Linden, asking for donations from customers on Friday and Saturday. All donations from the fundraiser go towards the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Firewood Program. The program asks volunteers to cut, stack and deliver wood to seniors in the area who use it.

“I didn’t really realize when we first started this program back a few years ago how popular the wood-burning program is for Little Brothers,” said the Knight’s Financial Secretary Bill Rivest. “There are quite a few seniors here who heat their home by wood. It’s a very worthwhile program.”

The Knights will also be inviting a special holiday guest to join them.

“We also have Santa Claus coming in on Saturday from 11 o’clock to 3 o’clock,” continued Rivest. “For anyone who would like to come and visit Santa and have their picture taken with him.”

The fundraiser has been active for roughly seven years, according to Rivest. It began as a collaboration between six councils of the Knights in the area, headed up by Chassell.

Rivest notes how great the community response is to the fundraiser every year.

“We’ve been very fortunate the last couple of years that, for a small community such as Lake Linden, we’ve been able to average about $1,300 a year,” added Rivest. “It would be fantastic if we were able to beat that goal.”

Rivest says that even people who cannot make it to the fundraiser can donate by sending the money to the Torch Lake Knights of Columbus at St. Jospeh’s Church in Lake Linden.

The fundraiser will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.