Staying warm, comfortable and trendy: Step Ahead Boots and Clothing rolls out winter inventory

The shoe and clothing outlet offers a variety of gear from nationwide brands including Carhartt and Birkenstock
Step Ahead Boots and Clothing's inventory of boots and winter apparel.
Step Ahead Boots and Clothing's inventory of boots and winter apparel.(Tia Trudgeon)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - While residents across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula can expect warmer-than-average temperatures this week, Step Ahead Boots and Clothing in Iron Mountain is preparing for the return of colder weather with its inventory of winter gear and clothing.

In addition to its “great wall of boots”, the clothing outlet offers a diverse selection of coats, hats, shirts, and pants from quality nationwide brands for men and women alike.

The store’s general manager Kari Carlson gives TV6′s Tia Trudgeon a tour of the women’s section to look at new items and fashionable choices.

Kari Carlson of Step Ahead Boots and Clothing gives TV6's Tia Trudgeon a tour of the store's selection of winter apparel for women.

Step Ahead Boots and Clothing has stacked its inventory with all the essentials for staying warm, comfortable, and trendy during the snowy season, from Carhartt coats and overalls to Birkenstock shoes and sandals.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon explores the outlet’s inventory of men’s clothing.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon explores the "great wall of boots" and other clothing choices for men at Step Ahead Boots and Clothing.

Step Ahead Boots and Clothing is located at 1415 Stephenson Ave., Iron Mountain, and is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

To learn more about Step Ahead Boots and Clothing, click here.

