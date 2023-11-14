Some UP schools will close for opening day of deer season

Mid Peninsula School District will be one of the U.P. school districts closing its doors...
Mid Peninsula School District will be one of the U.P. school districts closing its doors Wednesday for the opening day of firearm deer season(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Upper Peninsula schools are allowing young hunters to get into the woods on the opening day of firearm deer season.

Mid Peninsula School District will be one of the U.P. school districts closing its doors on Wednesday.

“We like to take this day for a little rest and relaxation for our students,” said Superintendent Eric VanDamme. “To enjoy the great outdoors for those that are fortunate to be out.”

VanDamme said staff and teachers plan around this closure. He said students look forward to this extra day off.

“They do appreciate the day off,” VanDamme said. “The calendar is a bargained item and my teachers, this year, we bargained to have the whole week of Thanksgiving off as well.”

While some districts encourage youth involvement, the Michigan DNR is reporting a decline in youth hunters. A Michigan DNR Deer Harvest Survey reported an 8.4% decrease in mentored youth license sales from 2020 to 2021. A 2022 Deer Harvest Survey reported another 1.7% decrease from 2021 to 2022.

Bark River-Harris’ Superintendent Jeremy Pach said his district will also be closed on Wednesday.

“Elementary and secondary students here in our building are decked out in their hunting clothing,” Pach said. “So, the students will be going hunting, will be doing that. I know some of our students have shared they’re also hunting for bargains or spending time with family on that day off.”

Pach said the school recognizes the importance of hunting season for some U.P. families.

“Hunting season is definitely a strong tradition in the U.P.,” Pach said. “It’s a festive time of the year and I know that a lot of parents and students want to spend time together in the woods. So, we try to accommodate that the best we can.”

Both superintendents said they intend to recognize the opening day of firearm deer season in the years to come.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
UPDATE: State AG’s office to review deadly downtown Houghton shooting
Nirvana, Lume and Higher Love will now reopen after a temporary restraining order was lifted...
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries plan to reopen after temporary restraining order lifts
Joseph Halder
Man arrested for arson after third structure fire in Chippewa County
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
windy
A gusty day with warm pattern continuing

Latest News

The fundraiser will run for two days at Louie's Fresh Market in Lake Linden, with Santa Claus...
Torch Lake Knights of Columbus ‘Turn on the Heat’ with Little Brothers firewood fundraiser
Experts say to shop Small this holiday season
Experts encourage shopping small this holiday season
CTSY: Highland Copper Company Inc.
Houghton County Board of Commissioners supports Highland Copper Company’s Copperwood Mine project
CDC warns public about new tick invasion; Trending Topics: Step Ahead Boots and Clothing in...
TV6 First Look at the Web 11/14/2023
Dan Helmer was sworn in Tuesday morning around 9:00 a.m. at the Houghton County Courthouse.
New Houghton County Prosecutor sworn into office