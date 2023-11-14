Some UP schools will close for opening day of deer season

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Upper Peninsula schools are allowing young hunters to get into the woods on the opening day of firearm deer season.

Mid Peninsula School District will be one of the U.P. school districts closing its doors on Wednesday.

“We like to take this day for a little rest and relaxation for our students,” said Superintendent Eric VanDamme. “To enjoy the great outdoors for those that are fortunate to be out.”

VanDamme said staff and teachers plan around this closure. He said students look forward to this extra day off.

“They do appreciate the day off,” VanDamme said. “The calendar is a bargained item and my teachers, this year, we bargained to have the whole week of Thanksgiving off as well.”

While some districts encourage youth involvement, the Michigan DNR is reporting a decline in youth hunters. A Michigan DNR Deer Harvest Survey reported an 8.4% decrease in mentored youth license sales from 2020 to 2021. A 2022 Deer Harvest Survey reported another 1.7% decrease from 2021 to 2022.

Bark River-Harris’ Superintendent Jeremy Pach said his district will also be closed on Wednesday.

“Elementary and secondary students here in our building are decked out in their hunting clothing,” Pach said. “So, the students will be going hunting, will be doing that. I know some of our students have shared they’re also hunting for bargains or spending time with family on that day off.”

Pach said the school recognizes the importance of hunting season for some U.P. families.

“Hunting season is definitely a strong tradition in the U.P.,” Pach said. “It’s a festive time of the year and I know that a lot of parents and students want to spend time together in the woods. So, we try to accommodate that the best we can.”

Both superintendents said they intend to recognize the opening day of firearm deer season in the years to come.

