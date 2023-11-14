Salani named Hancock Public Schools superintendent

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock Public Schools Board of Education appointed Chris Salani as the new superintendent.

Salani has acted as the district’s interim superintendent since being unanimously chosen by the board in August of this year.

He said his first priority is to fill all the open positions. The high school principal and athletic director, both previously held by Salani, and the elementary principal position.

Salani said he looks forward to continuing to build the Bulldog community.

“Embracing our culture here in Hancock... and then being able to support our students and our families to meet the needs of their desired pathways,” said Salani. “There’s a clear goal and a path of development for our district that I feel very passionate about.”

Salani said one of his goals is to continue to support the students and the community.

“Our staff, our faculty, our support personnel, our students and our families. It’s a privilege to be able to work beside them daily in support of their efforts and their achievements and goals.”

Salani wanted to thank the Board of Education for this opportunity.

