Northern Michigan University hosts Seizure Recognition and First Aid Training

Those who attended the training were certified in seizure first aid
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Center for Rural Health wants to highlight the importance of seizure first aid.

In partnership with the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan, the university hosted a Seizure Recognition and First Aid Training on Monday. The training aimed to identify the different types of seizures and how to treat them.

Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan’s Education and Outreach Specialist Shannon Waid said epilepsy and seizures are more than some may think. She explained seizures can happen at any moment and it’s important to be ready.

“One in 10 will have a seizure in their lifetime,” Waid said. “One in 26 will diagnosed with epilepsy. Until you’re affected by epilepsy, you might not realize this is a big deal, but with those numbers, it’s a very big deal. We need to make sure we’re keeping people safe.”

Waid said the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan will be returning next year. Click here to learn more about the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.

