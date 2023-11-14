Northern Exposure exhibit celebrates 30 years

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Exposure art exhibition is celebrating its 30th year at Escanaba’s Bonifas Arts Center.

The annual competition recognizing U.P. artists started with an idea by then gallery director Pasqua Warstler.

Warstler said she told the executive director at the time, “Let’s build some momentum in the gallery. Let’s bring people in, and let’s support artists U.P. wide.”

That’s how the Northern Exposure art exhibition began. Artists of all levels and all types of art compete for a spot in the exhibit. Warstler credits that for the show’s longevity.

“That inclusivity brings people together,” Warstler said. “The artists support each other. They’re excited to see what they’ve been doing the last year or two.”

The show is a juried competition.

“Artists submit digital images,” current gallery Director Kate Oman said. “We send those to the juror. The juror picks the pieces to be in the show and then we put the art on the walls and celebrate.”

This year’s exhibit includes more than 80 pieces of art on the walls and on platforms around the gallery. Warstler said the beauty of the U.P. gives artists plenty of inspiration.

“We’re out in the summer and in the fall, and we’re getting ‘starts,’” she said. “We’re out hiking and kayaking and biking. We’re out enjoying the U.P. and then we bring it all back with us.”

Warstler said the artists hunker down during the winter months and create. There is a lot of room for the U.P. to grow their art community, and she sees more art and music festivals across the U.P. to come.

The exhibit runs through Dec. 28.

