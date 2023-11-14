New Houghton County Prosecutor sworn into office

New Houghton County Prosecutor Dan Helmer being sworn in to office
New Houghton County Prosecutor Dan Helmer being sworn in to office(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The next Houghton County Prosecutor was sworn in to office Tuesday morning.

In October, Hon. Brittany Bulleit, 12th Circuit Court Judge, appointed current Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Helmer.

Helmer was sworn in Tuesday morning around 9:00 a.m. at the Houghton County Courthouse.

Helmer will officially begin his duties on Dec. 4. He will fill the remainder of the term of the former prosecutor, Paul Labine, who resigned at the end of September. That term ends in 2024 and will be up in next year’s general election.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
UPDATE: Victim’s age released in deadly downtown Houghton shooting
Nirvana, Lume and Higher Love will now reopen after a temporary restraining order was lifted...
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries plan to reopen after temporary restraining order lifts
Joseph Halder
Man arrested for arson after third structure fire in Chippewa County
Pickford man pleads guilty to making violent, antisemitic threats
Michigan Tech hockey coach Joe Shawhan agreed to a three-year contract extension in April 2021.
Michigan Tech concludes review of mental abuse claims against head hockey coach Joe Shawhan

Latest News

The Michigan State Capitol is photographed, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Lansing, Mich.
Democrats adjourning Michigan Legislature to ensure new presidential primary date
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor
Honor Credit Union sign in Marquette
Honor Credit Union donates $1,500 worth of groceries to food pantries
The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
UPDATE: Victim’s age released in deadly downtown Houghton shooting