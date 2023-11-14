New Houghton County Prosecutor sworn into office

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The next Houghton County Prosecutor was sworn in to office Tuesday morning.

In October, Hon. Brittany Bulleit, 12th Circuit Court Judge, appointed current Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Helmer.

Helmer was sworn in Tuesday morning around 9:00 a.m. at the Houghton County Courthouse.

Helmer will officially begin his duties on Dec. 4. He will fill the remainder of the term of the former prosecutor, Paul Labine, who resigned at the end of September. That term ends in 2024 and will be up in next year’s general election.

