Michigan House Rep. Hill and Prestin introduce bill looking to change interstate logging tax forms

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new bill looking to help logging trucks cross state lines is now in the Michigan House Transportation Committee. However, since the legislature adjourned Tuesday, a timeline for voting is uncertain.

The logging industry has been a cornerstone of Michigan’s economy for more than 100 years. Now, logging professionals say the demand for pulpwood and paper is decreasing.

“The forest products economy in the U.P. is really getting punched in the face. It is about the worst it has ever been economically. Our pulpwood industry is really struggling,” said Justin Knepper, Michigan Association of Timbermen executive director.

U.P. legislators, led by Jenn Hill (D-Marquette) and Dave Prestin (R-Cedar River), have introduced a new bill in the Michigan House that looks to make interstate commerce easier for loggers.

“We are making it possible for them to only file those taxes once in one state and have it all be taken care of instead of them doing the paperwork twice,” Hill said.

Knepper said current law still requires drivers to fill out the tax paperwork twice if they’re working along the Lake Michigan shoreline near Billerud’s Escanaba Mill. Knepper said this is because of how the border radius was initially drawn.

He said the Wisconsin-based Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association helped push for the new bill.

“It would relax some of those rules for our loggers, allowing them to have greater freedom, less paperwork, and less regulations and headaches as they cross back and forth along the border,” Knepper said.

Knepper said this new bill could save loggers from hours of repetitive paperwork. Hill said it is important to continue to make interstate logging commerce accessible as the industry struggles.

“Unfortunately, logging is a little soft right now and we really want to support the industry. I am glad to get that opportunity,” Hill said.

The bill was referred to the House transportation committee Tuesday before Michigan Democrats adjourned until at least early next year. Hill said a timeline for the bill has not been determined.

