Messiah Lutheran Church to host annual Global Fair Trade Market

2022 Global Fair Trade Market
2022 Global Fair Trade Market(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Messiah Lutheran Church is hosting its annual Global Fair Trade Market this weekend.

It’ll be Messiah’s first Global Fair Trade Market since the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a host of items for sale ranging from Christmas decorations and jewelry to textiles and kitchen items. All the goods are made by artists from around the world, including countries like Colombia, Guatemala, and Tanzania.

Messiah Lutheran Church says it doesn’t make any money on the market.

“All the proceeds go back to the artisans that made the goods,” said Andrew Plocher, Messiah Lutheran Church pastor. “So, it’s just a wonderful opportunity to support those who are making things in places where opportunities are challenging and to be able to support them to sell these things.”

The Global Fair Trade Market will be this Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette.

