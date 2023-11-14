Marquette City Commission selects Sally Davis as Mayor, Jessica Hanley named Mayor Pro-Tem

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette has a new Mayor. At Monday night’s Marquette City Commission meeting, Sally Davis was unanimously voted in as mayor. Jessica Hanley was elected Mayor Pro-Tem.

This came after commissioners Hanley, Cody Mayer and Paul Schloegel were sworn in after winning the recent election. Mayor Davis says she’s excited to see this new commission tackle issues facing Marquette.

“As a commission, we are always very concerned about the budget and making sure we have a good, balanced budget that is preparing us for the future, we have a master plan that will be finalized this year and that will give the priorities for the commission and those priorities have been set by the community and the stakeholders,” Davis said.

The Commission also took steps to fill the vacancy on the Marquette Board of Light & Power after Schloegel resigned from the BLP to serve on the City Commission.

