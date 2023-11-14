Marquette City Commission selects Sally Davis as Mayor, Jessica Hanley named Mayor Pro-Tem

Marquette City Commission Organizational Meeting
Marquette City Commission Organizational Meeting(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette has a new Mayor. At Monday night’s Marquette City Commission meeting, Sally Davis was unanimously voted in as mayor. Jessica Hanley was elected Mayor Pro-Tem.

This came after commissioners Hanley, Cody Mayer and Paul Schloegel were sworn in after winning the recent election. Mayor Davis says she’s excited to see this new commission tackle issues facing Marquette.

“As a commission, we are always very concerned about the budget and making sure we have a good, balanced budget that is preparing us for the future, we have a master plan that will be finalized this year and that will give the priorities for the commission and those priorities have been set by the community and the stakeholders,” Davis said.

The Commission also took steps to fill the vacancy on the Marquette Board of Light & Power after Schloegel resigned from the BLP to serve on the City Commission.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
Joseph Halder
Man arrested for arson after third structure fire in Chippewa County
Pickford man pleads guilty to making violent, antisemitic threats
The properties are the Jutila Center, the Old Main building on Quincy Street, and three vacant...
Former Finlandia University properties up for absolute auction
windy
Gusty early week and warmer stretch

Latest News

Those who attended the training were certified in seizure first aid
Northern Michigan University hosts Seizure Recognition and First Aid Training
If you plan on shipping something for the holidays, time is running out.
Holiday shipping deadlines are approaching
The Northern Exposure art exhibition is celebrating its 30th year at Escanaba’s Bonifas Arts...
Northern Exposure exhibit celebrates 30 years
Manistique is getting a new outdoor ice rink.
New outdoor ice rink coming to Manistique