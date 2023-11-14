Library funding shortfall could mean fewer hours, books

Gladstone Public Library funding shortfall could mean fewer open hours and books
Gladstone Public Library funding shortfall could mean fewer open hours and books
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gladstone Public Library might have to cut hours and purchase fewer books due to less funding.

Funding for the library has been decreasing since the pandemic.

Library Director Lori Wells said the only way the library would cover its $106,000 of expenses this fiscal year is with more donations and money from the state.

“I finished my state aid report,” Wells said. “I can see that we’re not going to qualify.”

The library needs $102,000 in local funding from traffic tickets, private donations and fundraising to qualify for state aid. As Wells faces the reality of falling short by at least $10,000, the Friends of the Gladstone Library group continues its efforts to help.

“We raise funds during the fall for our annual membership drive,” said Maggie Wells, group treasurer. “We solicit donations throughout the year. We provide monies for children’s programming.”

The Friends group also sponsors The Learning Tree in the library. Leaves are added to the tree for certain levels of donations. Many of the inscriptions are in memory of a loved one.

The group typically gives $15,000 annual to the library. This year, Wells has asked them to shoot for $25,000.

Wells said the shortfall in funding is related to traffic fines. In 2019, the library got $52,000 from traffic penalties. In 2022, that number had dropped to $31,000.

“We’re short,” Wells said. “And when you are short, hours are gone. The books budget, that is very low already, is going to be even lower.”

She added that kids could feel the impact as early as January 1.

“No resources at the end of the day for them to be using, coming in and doing some reading, finding some time to hang out and do something that they wanted to do in the library that they didn’t have time to do during the school day,” Wells said. “That’s going to be gone, if we have to start closing early.”

However, she said she’s hoping to maintain the library’s current offering until at least July 1. Click here to learn more about donating or call 906-428-4224.

