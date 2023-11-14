‘Ladies Night In’ supports the West End Youth Center

The night will include vendors, raffles, food and a passport for businesses in the mall.
The night will include vendors, raffles, food and a passport for businesses in the mall.(WLUC)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies Night In is an opportunity to get started on your holiday shopping lists and a chance to help the West End Youth Center.

The night will include vendors, raffles, food and a passport for businesses in the mall. Get punches on your passport for a chance to win a pair of earrings valued at $150.

Rose Chivens, West End Youth Center founder and president, said they are just about to start the building process and the money raised from this event will help them do so.

“It’s important for you ladies to get out, your husband is out there hunting, so you put some lipstick on and come here. Take advantage of helping us raise some money,” said Chivens.

Ladies Night In will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Westwood Mall.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
UPDATE: Victim’s age released in deadly downtown Houghton shooting
Nirvana, Lume and Higher Love will now reopen after a temporary restraining order was lifted...
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries plan to reopen after temporary restraining order lifts
Joseph Halder
Man arrested for arson after third structure fire in Chippewa County
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
windy
A gusty day with warm pattern continuing

Latest News

2022 Global Fair Trade Market
Messiah Lutheran Church to host annual Global Fair Trade Market
Salani has acted as the district’s interim superintendent since being unanimously chosen in...
Salani named Hancock Public Schools superintendent
Gusty but warm pattern continues -- Wednesday sunshine before rain, snow showers late Thursday...
Gusty, unseasonably warm before system brings wintry showers later Thursday
A 2021 Deer Harvest Survey from the Michigan DNR reported a 3.7% decrease in hunters purchasing...
Michigan DNR says number of hunters is on the decline