‘Ladies Night In’ supports the West End Youth Center

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies Night In is an opportunity to get started on your holiday shopping lists and a chance to help the West End Youth Center.

The night will include vendors, raffles, food and a passport for businesses in the mall. Get punches on your passport for a chance to win a pair of earrings valued at $150.

Rose Chivens, West End Youth Center founder and president, said they are just about to start the building process and the money raised from this event will help them do so.

“It’s important for you ladies to get out, your husband is out there hunting, so you put some lipstick on and come here. Take advantage of helping us raise some money,” said Chivens.

Ladies Night In will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Westwood Mall.

