Houghton County Board of Commissioners supports Highland Copper Company's Copperwood Mine project

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Highland Copper Company plans to start construction on its Copperwood Mine project soon.

At a regular meeting of the Houghton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, the Board voted to pass a resolution of support for the project. In the resolution, the Board acknowledged the company’s commitment to transparency and its potential economic benefits for the Western U.P.

Commissioner Gretchen Janssen said she appreciates Highland Copper Company’s pledge to be environmentally friendly.

“One of the reasons that I would support this resolution is the language in one paragraph that says we recognize ‘the commitment of Highland Copper Company to develop an environmentally sound copper mine,’” said Janssen. “That’s important to me and I appreciate that that language is in there.”

Highland Copper estimates its Copperwood Mine will produce around 6,600 tons of ore every day.

