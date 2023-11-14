Honor Credit Union donates $5,000 worth of groceries to food pantries

Honor Credit Union sign in Marquette
Honor Credit Union sign in Marquette(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Canathon is on now until Dec. 1.

Honor Credit Union participated by donating about $1,500 worth of food to the NMU Food Pantry on Monday. The credit union also plans to donate to food pantries in Gwinn, Negaunee and Marquette. In total, Honor Credit Until plans to give away $5,000 worth of food to help feed hungry neighbors.

The credit union says this was the first time it donated to the NMU Food Pantry, but it hopes to continue the partnership in the future.

“I just thought it was an opportunity to find out a little bit more about what the NMU food pantry does and how we’re able to assist them and grow a partnership as the years go on,” said Jamie Gollakner, Honor Credit Union regional manager.

To make a donation or to find a drop-off point near you, go to TV6Canathon.com.

