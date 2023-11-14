Holiday shipping deadlines are approaching

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Shipping Shop in Marquette says Dec. 20 will be the last day to ship in order to get packages or cards to loved ones in time for the Christmas holiday.

Staff at the Shipping Shop say with winter weather on the way, it’s best not to wait until the last minute.

”The weather up here does its own thing. We cannot predict that, so, keep that in mind when you’re shipping things, especially not to wait until the last minute because that weather can cause delays, not just here but across the entire US,” said Alyson Allard, sales associate.

The United States Postal Service has a new service called Ground Advantage. The deadline to ship through the USPS depends on the option people choose.

“For First Class and the new Ground Advantage, First Class is greeting cards and Ground Advantage is going to be your smaller packages, you’re looking at Dec. 16 to get those out. If you’re looking at Priority Mail, you’re looking at Dec. 18 to get those out and for Priority Mail Express, you’ll want to get those out by Dec. 20,” said Rory Herman, USPS Negaunee postmaster.

UPS offers a three-day Select Service for packages. The final day to have that delivered before Christmas is Dec. 19. UPS also offers online services that will help people calculate how long it will take a package to arrive as well as the costs.

“Since you are in the Upper Peninsula, you can err on the side of caution and ship your packages a few days early or calculate the time on UPS.com. UPS, for five years now, has been number one in on-time delivery and we plan on hiring 60,000 seasonal positions nationwide to make that happen again,” said Angela Hindenach, UPS talent acquisition specialist.

Whichever shipping service people use, experts recommend making sure to use the right size box and make sure the address and return address are clear and legible.

