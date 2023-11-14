High schoolers explore careers at Bay College open house

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College in Escanaba hosted more than 200 sophomores from eight area high schools Tuesday.

Bay’s 33rd Annual Occupational Open House introduced the students to jobs in the trades and other careers, like forestry, welding and emergency medical services.

Organizers said, sophomore year is the perfect time to get high schoolers thinking about college.

“A lot of our kids in high school don’t think they’re college material,” said Mark Highum, Dean of Business and Technology Programs. “They’re wrong.”

Highum said, some kids need a different type of classroom.

“For occupational programs, it’s a lot more about learning styles,” Highum said. “There are a lot of people who don’t learn well by listening to someone talk. They need to do it.”

Several students said they’re interested in the trades, because of their fathers.

“My father is in the trades,” said Gabriel Edwardsen, a sophomore at Rapid River High School. “He’s an operator, and I practiced welding a lot when I was younger because I thought it would be something I was interested in.”

Highum said the early college programs at Bay College help high schoolers get a jump on careers like welding.

“That’s why I think this is so important to make sure sophomores understand,” he said. “Look, if you don’t like sitting in a history class, but you like tinkering on a car, you can still go to college and work on those interests you have to build a career.”

Sophomores at the open house agreed that it wasn’t too early for them to think ahead, a few already had an idea of how they want their futures to look.

“Get out of the house as early as possible. Make the most money you can. And live life to the fullest,” Rapid River sophomore Caleb Roberts said.

Highum said he hopes students left the open house not just thinking about college, but also about potential careers.

