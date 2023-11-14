Gwinn VFW Post #5670 spends the day making pasties

They make classic U.P. pasties consisting of carrots, onions, rutabaga, meat and potatoes.
They make classic U.P. pasties consisting of carrots, onions, rutabaga, meat and potatoes.(WLUC)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn VFW Post #5670 spent the morning making a U.P. delicacy to support veterans and the community.

Louise Ingalls, Gwinn VFW auxiliary president, said they’ve been doing this fundraiser for around 30 years.

They make classic U.P. pasties consisting of carrots, onions, rutabaga, meat and potatoes.

Ingalls said the money raised goes to many different places.

“We support Jacobetti Home for Veterans, we support the Honor Flight, we send donations to that, hospital, we help with things if they need items at the hospital,” said Ingalls.

They make the pasties on the second Tuesday of each month.

You can call on the day they make the pasties, or you can call other times during the month to put your name on a list.

The Gwinn VFW Post #5670 phone number is (906) 346-5670.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
UPDATE: Victim’s age released in deadly downtown Houghton shooting
Nirvana, Lume and Higher Love will now reopen after a temporary restraining order was lifted...
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries plan to reopen after temporary restraining order lifts
Joseph Halder
Man arrested for arson after third structure fire in Chippewa County
Pickford man pleads guilty to making violent, antisemitic threats
Michigan Tech hockey coach Joe Shawhan agreed to a three-year contract extension in April 2021.
Michigan Tech concludes review of mental abuse claims against head hockey coach Joe Shawhan

Latest News

Step Ahead Boots and Clothing's inventory of boots and winter apparel.
Staying warm, comfortable and trendy: Step Ahead Boots and Clothing rolls out winter inventory
Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to the Gwinn VFW Post 5670 to make pasties.
It’s pasty day at the Gwinn VFW
The Michigan State Capitol is photographed, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Lansing, Mich.
Democrats adjourning Michigan Legislature to ensure new presidential primary date
TV6 Canathon
TV6 Canathon: Help Feed a Hungry Neighbor