Gwinn VFW Post #5670 spends the day making pasties

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn VFW Post #5670 spent the morning making a U.P. delicacy to support veterans and the community.

Louise Ingalls, Gwinn VFW auxiliary president, said they’ve been doing this fundraiser for around 30 years.

They make classic U.P. pasties consisting of carrots, onions, rutabaga, meat and potatoes.

Ingalls said the money raised goes to many different places.

“We support Jacobetti Home for Veterans, we support the Honor Flight, we send donations to that, hospital, we help with things if they need items at the hospital,” said Ingalls.

They make the pasties on the second Tuesday of each month.

You can call on the day they make the pasties, or you can call other times during the month to put your name on a list.

The Gwinn VFW Post #5670 phone number is (906) 346-5670.

