Gusty, unseasonably warm before system brings wintry showers later Thursday

Gusty but warm pattern continues -- Wednesday sunshine before rain, snow showers late Thursday to Friday.
Gusty but warm pattern continues -- Wednesday sunshine before rain, snow showers late Thursday...
Gusty but warm pattern continues -- Wednesday sunshine before rain, snow showers late Thursday to Friday.(Maxuser | Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A ridge of warm air crests towards the Great Lakes region and Upper Michigan midweek, bringing a stretch of drier but windy weather conditions to the U.P. Southerly gales possible late Tuesday and Thursday before a Northern Plains system breaks up the ridge and spreads precipitation to the region -- rain Thursday evening in Upper Michigan, followed by wintry (rain/snow) showers and lake effect snow Friday.

A seasonably cool fall trend ensues this weekend, with wintry showers also in the mix.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with gradual clearing towards morning; southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s

Wednesday, Michigan Regular Firearm Season Begins: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonably warm; northwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: Upper 40s North / Upper 50s South

Thursday: Increasing clouds with evening rain; still seasonably warm and windy with south winds gusting over 40 mph nearshore

>Highs: 50s/60

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with rain and snow showers, then partly cloudy towards afternoon with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; blustery with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers mainly over the Eastern U.P.

>Highs: Upper 30s to Upper 40s (warmest far south)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning lake effect snow in the north wind belts; seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy, then increasing late with rain and snow west; seasonably mild

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow

>Highs: 40

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
UPDATE: Victim’s age released in deadly downtown Houghton shooting
Nirvana, Lume and Higher Love will now reopen after a temporary restraining order was lifted...
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries plan to reopen after temporary restraining order lifts
Joseph Halder
Man arrested for arson after third structure fire in Chippewa County
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
windy
A gusty day with warm pattern continuing

Latest News

windy
A gusty day with warm pattern continuing
windy
Windy and warm day
Windy but warm fall temperatures, sunny breaks in the U.P. before rain later Thursday.
November gales bringing warm stretch, sunny breaks midweek
November gales bringing warm stretch, sunny breaks midweek