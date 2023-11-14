Gusty, unseasonably warm before system brings wintry showers later Thursday
Gusty but warm pattern continues -- Wednesday sunshine before rain, snow showers late Thursday to Friday.
NWS alerts in effect HERE.
A ridge of warm air crests towards the Great Lakes region and Upper Michigan midweek, bringing a stretch of drier but windy weather conditions to the U.P. Southerly gales possible late Tuesday and Thursday before a Northern Plains system breaks up the ridge and spreads precipitation to the region -- rain Thursday evening in Upper Michigan, followed by wintry (rain/snow) showers and lake effect snow Friday.
A seasonably cool fall trend ensues this weekend, with wintry showers also in the mix.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with gradual clearing towards morning; southwest winds gusting over 25 mph
>Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Wednesday, Michigan Regular Firearm Season Begins: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonably warm; northwest winds gusting 20 mph
>Highs: Upper 40s North / Upper 50s South
Thursday: Increasing clouds with evening rain; still seasonably warm and windy with south winds gusting over 40 mph nearshore
>Highs: 50s/60
Friday: Mostly cloudy early with rain and snow showers, then partly cloudy towards afternoon with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; blustery with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph
>Highs: 30s/40
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers mainly over the Eastern U.P.
>Highs: Upper 30s to Upper 40s (warmest far south)
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning lake effect snow in the north wind belts; seasonably cool
>Highs: 30s
Monday: Partly cloudy, then increasing late with rain and snow west; seasonably mild
>Highs: 40
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow
>Highs: 40
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.