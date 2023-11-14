A gusty day with warm pattern continuing

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Southerly winds ramp up and become windy with gusts of 30-35mph and pushing 40mph in the west. Clouds clear tonight with more sunny skies tomorrow. Our next front brings scattered rain late on Thursday followed by cooler air and spotty snow by Friday!

Today: Mostly cloudy and windy

>Highs: Mid 50s west, upper 40s to low 50s east

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy, evening rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty snow and cooler

>Highs: Upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, spotty mix and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

