Experts encourage shopping small this holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Taking place the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday is all about supporting local businesses.

Now, the nationwide movement called ‘Shop Small’ is all about supporting local businesses year-round. This year, Small Business Saturday will be on Nov. 25.

There are reminders of this message around Baraga County. Baraga County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dianne Koskinen reminds people that shopping small can benefit the local economy.

“The impact is so much and so great that it is important to do that. Think of your neighbors. Those are your neighbors who are selling these products. Those are your neighbors who are providing these services. So it’s good to support your neighbors.” said Koskinen.

According to the Andersonville Study of Retail Economics, for every $100 spent at a local business, $68 will stay in the local economy versus $43 if spent at a big box store.

L’Anse St. Vincent de Paul Manager Irene Pawlowski said all of her store’s proceeds go back to helping support the community.

“All this business, the money that comes in. Everything stays locally. It goes to our food pantry, it goes to helping people in emergencies,” said Pawlowski.

Pat’s Foods Store Manager Bob Lane said it’s a good feeling to have organized support promoting small businesses.

“It makes us feel pretty good that group organizations like to get behind us just as we do for them and it’s important for us because a lot of people travel out of town to the big box stores,” said Lane.

Participating businesses say a great way to support them is by involving the whole community.

