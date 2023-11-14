Delta County Commissioner Robert Barron to face spring recall election

ESCABABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Clerk Nancy Przewrocki announced Monday night that District 3 Commissioner Robert Barron’s signature challenges failed.

The number of signatures required to trigger Barron’s recall election was 1,001. Przewrocki verified that the recall petition had 1,017 valid signatures.

Barron and Board Chair David Moyle are now confirmed for a spring recall election.

The third commissioner facing recall, Robert Petersen, has until Dec. 4 to submit his signature challenges.

The three were targeted after the board fired then-County Administrator Emily DeSalvo.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.