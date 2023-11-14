Deadline to apply for Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund approaching

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The deadline to apply for the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is coming up soon.

MIHAF is a federally funded program that aims to mitigate homeowner hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Homeowners can apply for a $25,000 grant to pay for mortgages, property taxes, and utilities. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) recently announced that the deadline to apply for the program will be Friday, Dec. 8.

The MSHDA says the number of Michiganders who need the program is shocking.

“Based on these applications, there was a need before the pandemic,” said Dawn Hengesbach, MIHAF project manager. “Being able to help these homeowners has just been great to see. We’re assisting as many people as we can.”

You can apply for the program here before midnight on Friday, Dec. 8.

