BREAKING: 1 dead in downtown Houghton shooting

The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
The Michigan State Police says Houghton City Police are leading the investigation
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Houghton Police said one person is dead following a shooting in downtown Houghton. A suspect is in custody and police said they don’t believe there’s any danger to the public at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

TV6 will continue to follow the case and bring you the latest developments.

Last published: Nov 13, 2023 9:59:43 PM:

TV6 is on the scene of a police presence around the Douglass House Saloon and Armando’s Restaurant on Shelden Avenue in Houghton.

TV6 Houghton-Hancock Bureau Reporter Colin Jackson got to the scene around 7:30 p.m. ET. He saw someone get moved from the back of a police car to a stretcher. They were then taken away by EMS.

Colin also saw law enforcement focusing their efforts near the Douglass House Bathroom.

TV6 has asked Houghton Police for details and are awaiting a response.

