WATCH: Free breakfast for Veterans at Bessemer VFW

By Molly Birch
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday, we take a look at Veterans Day events around the Upper Peninsula from yesterday and today, the final day of Geoff and John’s Record show in Marquette and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Nov. 12, 2023.

