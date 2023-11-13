UPAWS seeks donations for injured Belgian Malinois

Shelter staff know Chase as a hyper but well-behaved cuddle bug.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Nov. 13, 2023
SANDS TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is finding a new home for an injured dog.

Chase is a Belgian Malinois who came to UPAWS in September. Shelter staff know him as a hyper but well-behaved snuggle bug.

He arrived in severe pain from a broken leg after being hit by a car. The shelter sent him to Appleton, Wis. two weeks ago for surgery where the vet said Chase will likely make a full recovery.

“They said that there’s almost a 100% chance that he will be able to, once fully healed, run and walk like a normal dog,” said Laura Rochefort, UPAWS vet assistant.

Rochefort said that UPAWS can typically find a U.P. vet to help with animal injuries, but Chase was a special case.

“This is the first surgery of this kind that I know of that we have gone through,” said Rochesfort. “We’ve had some other leg injuries and fractures, but our local vets have been able to help us with those as they were a little more simple.”

So far, the shelter has raised about $4,000 for Chase, but needs help raising the rest of the estimated $8,000 needed for his surgery and post-surgery care. You can donate to UPAWS here or on Facebook.

