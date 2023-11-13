UP Meijer locations donate $20K to 4 UP nonprofits

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Meijer’s U.P. locations have donated $20,000 to U.P. nonprofits.

As part of the stores’ recent Meijer Team Gives campaign, the Marquette and Escanaba Meijer each donated $10,000 to nonprofits in their areas. The Marquette Meijer donated $5,000 each to Community Action Alger/Marquette and SAIL Disabilities Network.

The Escanaba Meijer donated $5,000 each to the Delta County Cancer Alliance and Pathways Ray of Sunshine.

The Marquette Meijer’s store director, John Spaulding, says the store’s team members decided where the money should go.

“What’s really special about this program is that these are picked and then voted on by our teammates, so I know these particular organizations are what’s important to them,” said Spaulding.

This is the third annual Meijer Team Gives campaign and the store has no plans to stop.

