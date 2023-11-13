Titanic dinner menu sells for more than $100,000 at auction

Take A Look At This: Treasures from the Titanic are auctioned; a lion roamed the streets in Italy. (Source: CNN/X/@MICHELEGALVANI/GETTY IMAGES/POLIZIA DI STATO/DISNEY/HENRY ALDRIDGE AND SON LTD/ATLANTIC PRODUCTIONS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(CNN) - A first-class menu from the Titanic sold for more than $100,000 Saturday.

The menu appears to be the only surviving one of its kind.

The menu details the first dinner on board after the Titanic set sail from Queenstown, Ireland.

Meal options included oysters, sirloin or beef and Victoria pudding.

The menu is heavily water-stained with some of the lettering erased.

Auction house Henry Aldridge and Son says that is likely because it ended up in the ocean when the Titanic sank in 1912.

