Sen. McBroom, UP legislators to host town hall meeting to discuss energy packages

The laws remove control from elected officials in townships, cities and counties, dealing with...
The laws remove control from elected officials in townships, cities and counties, dealing with industrial solar and wind farms.(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Senator Ed McBroom and other U.P. legislators will host a town hall meeting on Thursday.

The meeting will be an open discussion to ask questions regarding the recent energy packages that were passed in the Michigan legislature.

The laws remove control from elected officials in townships, cities and counties, dealing with industrial solar and wind farms. The discussion will aim to address how the packages will affect the community, the Upper Peninsula and the state.

The meeting will take place Thursday, Nov. 16 in the Marquette Township Community Room at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
The properties are the Jutila Center, the Old Main building on Quincy Street, and three vacant...
Former Finlandia University properties up for absolute auction
The Admiral's Bell is rung 29 times annually on November 10 to honor the 29 lives lost in the...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum to host 48th Anniversary Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Event
A lion that had escaped from a circus was eventually caught.
Escaped circus lion wanders streets before being recaptured
The brewing company gave all active duty and veterans $1 off each pint for Veterans Day.
Veteran-owned Alpha Michigan Brewing Company offers discounted drinks to Veterans

Latest News

As part of the stores’ recent Meijer Team Gives campaign, the Marquette and Escanaba Meijers...
UP Meijer locations donate $20K to four UP nonprofits
Curling: learn the game and play with a club in Marquette.
Learn to curl with Marquette’s Curling Club
In partnership with Rock River Farms, attendees got to build wreaths out of supplies provided...
Barrel + Beam hosts Wreath Workshop
Joseph Halder
Man arrested for arson after third structure fire in Chippewa County