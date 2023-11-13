Sen. McBroom, UP legislators to host town hall meeting to discuss energy packages

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Senator Ed McBroom and other U.P. legislators will host a town hall meeting on Thursday.

The meeting will be an open discussion to ask questions regarding the recent energy packages that were passed in the Michigan legislature.

The laws remove control from elected officials in townships, cities and counties, dealing with industrial solar and wind farms. The discussion will aim to address how the packages will affect the community, the Upper Peninsula and the state.

The meeting will take place Thursday, Nov. 16 in the Marquette Township Community Room at 6:00 p.m. ET.

