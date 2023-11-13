Reese’s Caramel Big Cups are making a comeback due to popular demand

The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”
The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”(The Hershey Company via PR Newswire)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Hershey Company has announced it’s bringing back caramel to its popular Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The company is introducing Reese’s Caramel Big Cup in regular and king sizes.

Hershey’s discontinued the product in 2006, but a change.org petition that started two years ago urged the company to bring it back.

The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”

They can be found in stores starting Friday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
The properties are the Jutila Center, the Old Main building on Quincy Street, and three vacant...
Former Finlandia University properties up for absolute auction
The Admiral's Bell is rung 29 times annually on November 10 to honor the 29 lives lost in the...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum to host 48th Anniversary Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Event
A lion that had escaped from a circus was eventually caught.
Escaped circus lion wanders streets before being recaptured
The brewing company gave all active duty and veterans $1 off each pint for Veterans Day.
Veteran-owned Alpha Michigan Brewing Company offers discounted drinks to Veterans

Latest News

The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court says it’s adopting an ethics code
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
The Crocs are inspired by iconic McDonald’s characters Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburglar.
McDonald’s announces collab with Crocs
Curling: learn the game and play with a club in Marquette.
Learn to curl with Marquette’s Curling Club
In partnership with Rock River Farms, attendees got to build wreaths out of supplies provided...
Barrel + Beam hosts Wreath Workshop