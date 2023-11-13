November gales bringing warm stretch, sunny breaks midweek

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A ridge of warm air crests towards the Great Lakes region and Upper Michigan midweek, bringing a stretch of drier but windy weather conditions to the U.P. Southerly gales possible Tuesday and Thursday before a Northern Plains system breaks up the ridge and spreads precipitation to the region -- rain Thursday evening in Upper Michigan, followed by wintry (rain/snow) showers and lake effect snow Friday.

A seasonably cool fall trend ensues this weekend, with wintry showers also in the mix.

Tonight: Scattered clouds and getting windy west and central by morning; south winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 20s Inland / 30s Shorelines

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny and seasonably mild; windy with south winds gusting up to 40 mph nearshore

>Highs: Upper 40s to Mid 50s

Wednesday, Michigan Regular Firearm Season Begins: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonably warm; breezy

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Increasing clouds with evening rain; still seasonably warm and windy with south winds gusting over 40 mph nearshore

>Highs: 50s/60

Friday: Mostly cloudy early with rain and snow showers, then partly to mostly cloudy towards afternoon with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; blustery with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning lake effect snow in the north wind belts; seasonably cool

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 40

