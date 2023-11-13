November gales bringing warm stretch, sunny breaks midweek
Windy but warm fall temperatures, sunny breaks in the U.P. before rain later Thursday.
NWS alerts in effect HERE.
A ridge of warm air crests towards the Great Lakes region and Upper Michigan midweek, bringing a stretch of drier but windy weather conditions to the U.P. Southerly gales possible Tuesday and Thursday before a Northern Plains system breaks up the ridge and spreads precipitation to the region -- rain Thursday evening in Upper Michigan, followed by wintry (rain/snow) showers and lake effect snow Friday.
A seasonably cool fall trend ensues this weekend, with wintry showers also in the mix.
Tonight: Scattered clouds and getting windy west and central by morning; south winds gusting over 20 mph
>Lows: 20s Inland / 30s Shorelines
Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny and seasonably mild; windy with south winds gusting up to 40 mph nearshore
>Highs: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Wednesday, Michigan Regular Firearm Season Begins: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonably warm; breezy
>Highs: 50s
Thursday: Increasing clouds with evening rain; still seasonably warm and windy with south winds gusting over 40 mph nearshore
>Highs: 50s/60
Friday: Mostly cloudy early with rain and snow showers, then partly to mostly cloudy towards afternoon with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; blustery with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph
>Highs: 30s/40
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers
>Highs: 30s/40
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning lake effect snow in the north wind belts; seasonably cool
>Highs: 30s
Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild
>Highs: 40
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.