New outdoor ice rink coming to Manistique

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blanchard Park in Manistique is getting an upgrade.

The Schoolcraft County Board put up $10,000 of American Rescue Plan money for materials for this new outdoor ice rink.

On Monday, the new ice rink had the concrete completely filled. Manistique Parks and Recreation Board Vice Chair Troy Basset says this new addition to Blanchard Park will have more than one use.

“This project was designed in mind with having a pavilion over half of this, just to keep the snow off to protect it and then also for festivals for different parts of the year,” said Basset.

The concrete will take seven to 10 days to dry, depending on the weather. The installation for the rest of the rink will also be dependent on weather conditions.

Basset said the rink will be a much-needed addition, hopefully opening by Christmas time.

“This is a beautiful community. There are a lot of great people that helped to make this happen. I think the community can get behind this. This is a well-needed asset for the community, for the kids, for hockey and for ice skating itself,” said Basset.

Basset also said the need for this new rink comes from the respected and heavy use of other facilities in the area.

“Little Bear is highly used, and the kids respect the basketball courts, they respect the ice rinks,” said Basset.

Basset said he is excited to see kids outside enjoying the fresh air on the ice this winter.

