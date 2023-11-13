Michigan’s regular firearm deer hunting season begins Wednesday: What you need to know

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Regular firearm deer hunting season begins Wednesday in the state of Michigan, and there are a few things you should know before making that first successful harvest of the year.

Hunters across the U.P. should expect less deer movement this week due to warmer temperatures sweeping across the region. Also, individuals who do not yet possess a hunting license can purchase one online or in person at any time.

The Michigan DNR is also requiring hunters to submit information on all successful kills using the organization’s online harvest reporting system.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon talks with DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin about what you need to know to prepare for the start of regular firearm deer season on Wednesday.

DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin provides key insights and reminders for deer hunting season with TV6's Tia Trudgeon.

The DNR says hunters are required to report all harvests up to 72 hours after a successful kill. This can be done online by visiting www.mdnr-elicense.com/harvestreport or the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish mobile app. Hunters will be asked to enter their kill tag license number and date of birth to begin the process. Then, hunters must enter the date and county where the harvest occurred and additional information about the deer as needed. The process takes less than five minutes to complete. The information submitted helps the harvest reporting system to provide a near-real-time estimate of where the largest population of deer is roaming.

You can call your local DNR office if you have any questions about the harvest reporting system.

DNR Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin discusses the new reporting system and where you can get your successful deer hunter patch this season.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon learns more about the DNR's Harvest Reporting System.

Regular firearm deer season begins in the U.P. on Wednesday, Nov.15, and will conclude on Thursday, Nov. 30. You can get your hunting license on the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish mobile app, online or in person where licenses are sold.

You can learn more about how to document your harvest through the DNR’s online harvest reporting system by clicking here.

The Michigan DNR Hunt Fish mobile app is available for download on Google Play and the iTunes Store, you can learn more by clicking here.

