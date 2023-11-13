Michigan gas price average declines 7 cents from a week ago

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) -Michigan drivers may notice a slight dip in price at the gas pumps this week, as the state average has dipped 7 cents over the past week.

According to AAA of Michigan, motorists are now paying an average of $3.37 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This price is 15 cents less than this time last month and 68 cents less than this time last year. This price is also level with the national average.

Motorists are paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $28 from 2022′s highest price last June.

Last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) delayed its scheduled data releases, including its weekly estimates of gasoline supply and demand, to complete a planned systems upgrade. The EIA will resume its regular publishing schedule this week. However, given how the national average declined last week, gas demand has likely remained flat or dipped, contributing to lower pump prices and falling oil prices.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $2.04 to settle at $75.33. Oil prices fell last week due to a stronger dollar and reduced market concerns that the conflict in the Middle East will escalate, which could lead to a reduction in regional oil production and higher prices.

“Michigan motorists are seeing slightly lower prices at the pump across the state,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If demand declines, alongside lower crude oil prices, drivers may see gas prices drop further.”

Around the Upper Peninsula, the lowest price is in Dickinson County at $2.99 per gallon. Meantime the highest is in Mackinac County at $3.61 per gallon.

