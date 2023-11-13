Michigan DNR says number of hunters is on the decline

Michigan DNR Spokesperson John Pepin says hunting has been in the Upper Peninsula since before it was founded(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Firearm Deer Season is just two days away.

Michigan DNR Spokesperson John Pepin says hunters entered the woods even before the Upper Peninsula was founded.

“Back to the indigenous people,” Pepin said. “After that, is when habitation started and before there were real rules about hunting and such.”

However, it seems this tradition is on the decline. A 2021 Deer Harvest Survey from the Michigan DNR reported a 3.7% decrease in hunters purchasing licenses from 2020 to 2021. Additionally, a 2022 Deer Hunting Season Recap reported another 1% decrease in hunters purchasing licenses.

“A lot of folks that grew up hunting are getting older now or they’re aging out of it,” Pepin said. “A lot of the younger folks don’t hunt and fish as much.”

Michigan DNR Wildlife Biologist Brain Roell said this decline may create a deer overpopulation, more specifically in the southern Lower Peninsula.

“There’s a lot more agriculture and a lot more issues down there in urban settings, too, that kind of follow along with that,” Roell said. “In the Upper Peninsula particularly, you get above M-28, we don’t foresee that being an issue just because we have such harsh winter weather. That’s generally the equalizer.”

To combat the decline, Pepin said the Michigan DNR has been trying to make hunting more accessible. He said conservation officers want to reignite the passion for hunting in the younger generations.

“That’s why we still offer hunters safety courses, things like that,” Pepin said. “We the Liberty Hunt, the Youth Hunt, trying to promote folks to get out that way. We also have things like the Becoming an Outdoors Woman program.”

Pepin also encourages hunters to get family and friends interested in hunting to keep the tradition alive.

