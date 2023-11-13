Marquette Holistic Health Fair makes return after COVID-19

The fair has both speakers and vendors focused on holistic health approaches.
The fair has both speakers and vendors focused on holistic health approaches.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event focused on holistic medicine is making a return after a hiatus during COVID-19.

The Marquette Holistic Health Fair will take place this Saturday at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center. The event will have presentations and vendors all focusing on multi-dimensional aspects of health.

The organizer for the event Michelle Nichols says the event is perfect for those looking to give holistic health a try.

“Not everybody likes to do things the same way and it brings a new perspective and it brings a new sense of health, especially when we’re talking about mental health and emotional health,” Nichols said.

The event takes place in the Northern Center Ballroom this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on the vendors and speakers, you can visit the event page.

