Marquette County union chapter collects TV6 Canathon donations

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A local union teamed up with an Ishpeming Township school Monday morning to pick up TV6 Canathon donations.

United Steelworkers from local 4950 and 4974 collected TV6 Canathon donations at Aspen Ridge Elementary. USW Local 4950 Vice President Michael Grondz says participating is a tradition.

“We’ve been with the Canathon the steelworkers have since the beginning started. I believe in the 80s and we’ve been part of it as long as I can remember and we’re happy to give back to the community that supports us so well,” Grondz said.

Grondz says last year Aspen Ridge and Birchview schools collected 5,000 total cans. He says this year could be a record-breaker.

“The most enjoyable part for me is actually filling the shelves at the pantry this time of year. Saint Vincent De Paul and different pantries are quite thin, and this event really helps them stock their shelves for the Christmas and holiday seasons. We’re hoping it’s going to be good. We’re hoping for a record year we do every year so we’ll see,” Grondz said.

Aspen Ridge Elementary Principal Chris Marana says the school makes a competition out of who can donate the most cans.

“The top classes can earn a pizza party and so they really look forward to that. So, you know brings a little extra added incentive, but they know although too we do stress that hey, you know, even though this is a little fun part of it, you know, helping out a neighbor, helping out somebody is really what the main point is, so they take pride in that,” Marana said.

The Canathon ends on Dec. 1. If you want to make a monetary donation or find a drop-off point near you go to TV6Canathon.com.

