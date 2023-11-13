Man arrested for arson after third structure fire in Chippewa County

The suspect was a new volunteer firefighter for the Whitefish Township Fire Department
Joseph Halder
Joseph Halder(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was arrested for arson on Saturday after a third structure fire occurred in the area of Paradise.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Chippewa County Central Dispatch received several 911 calls in the early evening hours of Nov. 11 reporting a structure fire.

The Whitefish Township Fire Department responded to the scene and reported the fire located in the business district of Paradise.

Investigators said it was known at the time that this was the third structure fire in the area in the past few months.

Using surveillance video of the area, a suspect was identified early on. After collecting all the evidence and interviewing the suspect, 35-year-old Joseph Halder was arrested for arson and transported to the Chippewa County Correctional Facility. The arrest was made prior to fire departments clearing the scene.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Halder was a new volunteer firefighter for the Whitefish Township department. He was also new to the area, having moved there in the summer.

Halder was arraigned on Monday in the 91st District Court for arson and was given a $200,000 bond.

Whitefish Fire/EMS, Hulbert Fire, Bay Mills Fire, Cloverland Electric, MSP and Central Dispatch all assisted.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
The properties are the Jutila Center, the Old Main building on Quincy Street, and three vacant...
Former Finlandia University properties up for absolute auction
The Admiral's Bell is rung 29 times annually on November 10 to honor the 29 lives lost in the...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum to host 48th Anniversary Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Event
A lion that had escaped from a circus was eventually caught.
Escaped circus lion wanders streets before being recaptured
The brewing company gave all active duty and veterans $1 off each pint for Veterans Day.
Veteran-owned Alpha Michigan Brewing Company offers discounted drinks to Veterans

Latest News

As part of the stores’ recent Meijer Team Gives campaign, the Marquette and Escanaba Meijers...
UP Meijer locations donate $20K to 4 UP nonprofits
The laws remove control from elected officials in townships, cities and counties, dealing with...
Sen. McBroom, UP legislators to host town hall meeting to discuss energy packages
Curling: learn the game and play with a club in Marquette.
Learn to curl with Marquette’s Curling Club
In partnership with Rock River Farms, attendees got to build wreaths out of supplies provided...
Barrel + Beam hosts Wreath Workshop