Learn to curl with Marquette’s Curling Club

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Curling Club can teach you how to curl on the ice. Young and old participants will be taught how to sweep, throw, and score points. Lessons will take place at Lakeview Arena on Sundays from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

More experienced players will be taught how to make the rock turn and other advanced techniques. The leader of the club said you can take a lesson for only $10. Along with lessons, participants will also play games against each other.

“You will know within the first one or two stones if you enjoy it or not, I threw my first stone in Bloomingville Ohio and I was hooked,” said Marquette Michigan Curling Club Ambassador Barry Greenleaf.

Greenleaf said that curling can only be described as chess on ice and that it is a great winter sport for the community to do. You can follow Marquette Michigan Curling Club on Facebook here.

