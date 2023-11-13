Gusty early week and warmer stretch

The start of the week is gusty with west/northwest winds ranging from 35-40mph near Lake Superior today. Winds decrease this evening and ramp up again tomorrow afternoon out of the south. Conditions remain dry with times of sunny skies for most of the week. A front will bring some light rain Thursday night into Friday. Otherwise, it’ll be unseasonably warm through Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny, gusty and mild

>Highs: Mid 40s north, upper 40s to low 50s south

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild

>Highs: Low 50s west, mid to upper 40s east

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: A mix of sun/clouds

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

Sunday: A mix of sun/clouds

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

