GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby

FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl had given birth and the baby was not breathing.(Gray News, file)
By Amber Little and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GORDON, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A 16-year-old Nebraska girl is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after allegedly stabbing her newborn to death, according to police.

WARNING: Details of the story may be disturbing.

Gordon police said an officer went to a home on Nov. 6 following a report that a teenage girl had given birth and the baby was not breathing. According to the arrest warrant, the teenager’s father met the officer at the door and told him the child was stillborn, and “it was too late.”

The officer went into a bedroom and found a teen girl squatting by the door and the girl’s mother holding an infant wrapped in a towel. The girl’s mother was reportedly hysterically crying and kept saying “she hurt him,” referring to her daughter hurting the baby and said “you can see the marks,” according to the officer.

Court documents reveal the officer saw the child’s throat had been cut and there were multiple stab wounds to the chest. The officer started CPR until EMS arrived and took over.

Two witnesses told the officer they saw the girl open a drawer that normally contained a knife. The officer searched the drawer and noted that it was missing.

Officers were called to the home later after the teen’s father said he found the knife wrapped in a coat and hidden in a container in the girl’s closet. The officer said the knife had blood on the blade and handle, and it was sent off to a lab for further testing.

The 16-year-old girl is being held without bond and is due back in court Thursday.

