Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market

Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the...
Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the children died from their injuries.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KTRK via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) - Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the children died from their injuries.

The shooting happened at Cole’s Flea Market in Pearland shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the area in regards to a report of a shooting. They found five victims, including two children, with gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the children died from their injuries. The other victims were taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Police Officer Chad Rogers said in press conference that the shooting happened after an argument between two people who were unfamiliar with each other. He said the flea market was not targeted.

No one is in custody at this time, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
The properties are the Jutila Center, the Old Main building on Quincy Street, and three vacant...
Former Finlandia University properties up for absolute auction
The brewing company gave all active duty and veterans $1 off each pint for Veterans Day.
Veteran-owned Alpha Michigan Brewing Company offers discounted drinks to Veterans
A lion that had escaped from a circus was eventually caught.
Escaped circus lion wanders streets before being recaptured
The Admiral's Bell is rung 29 times annually on November 10 to honor the 29 lives lost in the...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum to host 48th Anniversary Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Event

Latest News

Michigan gas price average declines 7 cents from a week ago
This Thanksgiving may be the third-busiest on record for travelers. (CNN, WXIA, SENATE TV,...
Forecast: Thanksgiving travel to be hectic with headaches
This price is 15 cents less than this time last month and 68 cents less than this time last year.
AAA Gas Prices slide 7 cents since last week
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Thousands flee Gaza hospital, health officials say, but many, including babies, still trapped
Hundreds of hospital patients are at risk of dying because of a lack of electricity, health...
Health officials: 3 babies die amid desperate situation at Gaza hospital