Bessemer VFW brings free breakfast to veterans

Veterans got a free breakfast Sunday morning at the Bessemer VFW to continue to honor Veteran's Day.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bessemer VFW celebrated veterans young and old with a Veterans Day breakfast on Sunday.

Veterans and local supporters were served with a breakfast buffet. Bessemer VFW Post Commander Donna Frello said it is important to honor the sacrifices of veterans.

“Veterans were the reason we can protest. Veterans are the reason that we get to vote. Veterans, they have sacrificed. They have sacrificed, they have defended the freedoms for our country, for our citizens, and they are the reason for a whole lot,” said Frello.

Many volunteers helped cook food all morning while taking raffle tickets. There was also live music and door prizes. The Besemer VFW says they raised more than $800 for the U.P. Honor Flight at the event.

Volunteer Gail Samson said being involved is important to her and she loves to help her community.

“It is very gratifying. You’re doing, you’re helping. A lot of my friends are vets and it’s just something in my blood,” said Samson.

Navy Vietnam Veteran Thomas DeCarlo said over time, veteran support has grown significantly.

“Support is a lot better now than when I came back now than when I came back from Vietnam. It wasn’t the best but now people are recognizing the Vietnam veterans a lot more than they did before. It just makes you feel good that you are getting recognized,” said DeCarlo.

The Bessemer VFW also plans to hold a free Thanksgiving dinner for veterans and those in need on Nov. 23.

